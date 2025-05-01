Skullcandy and Bose are both competitors in the audio equipment segment. Despite the rivalry, both brands are collaborating on a new pair of TWS earbuds. Dubbed the Method 360 ANC, these are supposedly the “perfect fusion of best-in-class sound and fearless design.” As the latter hints at, style is one of the unique selling points here.

Now that almost all modern smartphones, tablets, and other personal multimedia devices are ditching the 3.5 mm audio port, Bluetooth connectivity is taking over. From a business standpoint, it’s a clever tactic to market first-party add-ons and boost profits.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of options that offer excellent value for your money. Instead of positioning itself as just another supplier of music-related goods, many consider Skullcandy a lifestyle label. The partnership with Bose is a strategic move.

It incorporates high-fidelity acoustic technology for discerning consumers. The Method 360 ANC lets listeners enjoy top-notch sound reproduction in a fashionable package. With a cutting-edge noise cancellation system at your disposal, it’s easy to tune out distractions for an immersive experience.

Depending on the scenario, toggle the Stay-Aware Mode for safety. For extra utility, the charging case features a sliding mechanism and an O-ring carabiner to seamlessly clip onto whatever is convenient. Since no two ears share the same anatomy, Skullcandy includes three ear gels and three fit fins for custom ergonomics.

The Method 360 ANC is likewise IPX4-rated for reliable sweat and moisture resistance. Skullcandy says the TWS earbuds will last up to 32 hours with active noise cancellation turned on and up to 40 hours when deactivated. Take your pick from five colors: Leopard, Bone, Plasma, Primer, and True Black.

Images courtesy of Skullcandy