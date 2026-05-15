Summer is coming, and temperatures are rising fast. It doesn’t matter whether you have built a tolerance to high temperatures, because excessive exposure can lead to life-threatening situations. Apart from staying hydrated, keeping cool is another non-negotiable factor here. Sony hopes to help out with the REON POCKET PRO Plus.

As one of the leading consumer electronics brands with a global market, innovation is a must to stay on top. As it currently stands, the Japanese tech giant has its hands on almost every segment we can think of. This new SKU is a discreet device that keeps your hands free to do other things while actively working to keep you comfortable.

Side by side, its design bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, but as expected, it ships with upgrades. Sony writes, “When the SMART COOL mode or SMART WARM mode is in use, it automatically provides the optimal cool or warm temperature based on the situation. To operate, the REON POCKET PRO Plus comes with on-device controls.

Bundled with the unit is a wireless remote alongside a carabiner. However, owners can likewise download the REON POCKET App and use their smartphone instead. This thermal regulation gadget features a flexible neckband and detachable airflow vents for ergonomic adaptability. Its functions are applicable for indoor and outdoor scenarios.

“Perfect for any season. A smart wearable thermal device that both cools and warms,” reads the official slogan. Sony has yet to drop details regarding the official launch date. Hence, technical specifications for the REON POCKET PRO Plus are not yet available as of this writing.

Images courtesy of Sony