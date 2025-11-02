The celebrity-backed DRAGONBALM, made by Strike Goods in collaboration with the Bruce Lee family, harnesses nature’s power to provide instant relief from muscle pains, while nourishing and soothing the skin. Its powerful formula made with a powerhouse of botanicals targets overworked muscles with deep, lasting rejuvenation felt with its cooling and heating effect.

Infused with high-performance plant-based ingredients, this soothing rejuvenating balm supports both physical recovery and holistic well-being. It is crafted from a powerful blend of all-natural botanicals, carefully chosen for their time-tested healing and soothing properties.

The formulation is free from synthetic chemicals, harsh additives, preservatives, parabens, and artificial fragrances. DRAGONBALM uses only pure plant-derived ingredients and bio-botanicals all tested for safety and efficacy. So it offers no strange smell, no sting and stain, just purely immediate and long-lasting rejuvenation, muscle revival, and aromatherapy.

Among the plant-derived extracts include Camphor and Capsicum Fruit. Then the premium essential oils include Arnica, Aloe Leaf Extract, Calendula, Eucalyptus + Wintergreen + Peppermint Oil, and Blue Cypress. The oil-based formulation provides the highest level of muscle rejuvenation even with minimal application.

Meanwhlie, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, and Vitamin E have antioxidants and emollients that protect and nourish the skin. The skin feels soft and smooth after application and users feel the instant cooling/heating effect coming from Camphor, menthol, wintergreen, and peppermint oil.

Likewise, peppermint and eucalyptus give a pleasing minty scent. DRAGONBALM is for those with an active lifestyle or those looking for a holistic approach to muscle recovery. It’s for the athlete, the wellness enthusiast, or those who value balance and resilience. This topical balm “offers a moment of calm, strength, and rejuvenation—an essential step on your journey to total wellness.”

Images courtesy of Strike Goods