Samsung had people tuning in to its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked event for 2026. As one of the leading Android OEMs, the tech industry and consumers were eager to see what the latest lineup has to offer. It appears that the core lineup is intact, consisting of three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Although each SKU is virtually a flagship for its category, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the premium choice. We all know the annual hardware refresh means a major leap in processing power. This time around, the device is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) for Galaxy.

Depending on the storage option, the South Korean tech giant is pairing the SoC with either 12 GB RAM or 16 GB RAM. Meanwhile, buyers can pick from 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Those hoping for expandable storage are unfortunately out of luck. Hence, consider how much space you need.

Another awesome feature exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra is what Samsung refers to as the Privacy Display technology. Once activated, the 6.9″ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel adjusts the light dispersion characteristics of each pixel. You can toggle this manually or automatically.

It allows the user to view content normally when directly in front of the screen. However, looking at it from an angle is impossible. Just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the S Pen no longer requires charging, which also means Bluetooth connectivity is nonexistent.

Keep in mind, the stylus now only goes into the dedicated slot in a specific position. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 60W, PD 3.0 wired charging. Upon launch, the colors available are Pink Gold, White, Black, Silver Shadow, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue.

