Unless you are intentionally ignoring the facts, everybody knows by now that public pools are generally a hotbed of pathogens and contaminants. Even if maintenance is frequent and meticulous, we would rather not take our chances. Owning one sounds awesome, but the upkeep can be troublesome. However, robot pool cleaners like the Sora 70 are the ideal workaround.

Professional services are probably the best option if you want a comprehensive cleanup, but they can be costly. These days, we have companies such as Beatbot to thank for the automation of another boring chore. No need to follow up after every session, as this handy machine covers everything that needs to be done.

The Sora 70 “delivers powerful, reliable cleaning performance in a more accessible form — a new expression of Beatbot’s philosophy for everyday pool care.” Among the pool cleaning robots we’ve seen, the manufacturer appears to have taken hydrodynamics seriously. There are barely any geometric surfaces, which equates to minimal drag.

We can safely say the sleek outline helps it glide through water more efficiently. It comes with a high-capacity 10,000 mAh battery — more than enough for up to five hours of continuous operation. Moreover, a six-liter filtration tank capacity ensures minimal interruption during its routine. Elsewhere, the 6,800 GPH suction power leaves no debris behind.

Beatbot says the Sora 70 can handle various pool shapes from bottom to surface, and even steps or platforms. Once the cycle is complete, it parks at the surface, always within reach. Enjoy a relaxing and leisurely swim in sparkling clean water without any grime or contaminants every time.

