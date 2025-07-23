After Nothing’s unveiling of the Phone (3) and Headphone (1), most of us were thinking this was it for 2025. Little did we know that its subsidiary, CMF, had something else in mind. We have a trio of smartwatches geared toward tech-savvy consumers who prefer to stay within the brand’s hardware ecosystem. Come check out the Watch 3 Pro.

While Samsung and Apple are battling it out across multiple wearable segments, Nothing is gradually bolstering its lineup. Like its predecessor, CMF’s latest installment retains its premium build quality and design, yet remains as wallet-friendly as possible. So far, the only gripe we can think of is the missing colorway.

Unlike the Watch 2 Pro, which was available in orange, dark gray, ash gray, and blue, the Watch 3 Pro sticks with three this time around. Buyers can choose between orange, light gray, and dark gray. Apart from the hues, each SKU is aesthetically distinct.

With a price of $79 as of our writing, you can grab the trio for a fashionable rotation. CMF endows the device with a round metal housing and a 1.43″ AMOLED at 326 ppi (466 x 466). The circular panel can dial up its brightness to as high as 670 nits, while the refresh rate is maintained at a steady 60 Hz.

Powering the smartwatch is a 350 mAh lithium-ion battery. Since it’s running on a proprietary operating system, expect it to last up to 13 days with typical usage. The Watch 3 Pro can track multiple health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, step count, and more. All variants ship with an interchangeable silicone strap.

Images courtesy of CMF by Nothing