ISleePad monitors your sleep paterns sans the need for any wearable tracking device so you can sleep comfortably in any position. As its name implies, its a mat that slips under your shoulders and upper torso to discreetly gather vital sleep metrics as you snooze.

It’s a smart sleep pad that provides a non-intrusive solution to a better night’s rest. It doesn’t use wires or adhesive patches to effectively gather vital data including heart rate, breathing, movement, and sleeping position.

Instead, ISleePad monitors metrics using a built-in Low Power Microwave Sensor (LPMS). It’s non-skin contact technology makes it safe to use for all ages, from infants to the elderly. But more than sleep tracking, this device also provides real-time alerts for unusual bed departures., which makes it especially useful for parents with young children or caregivers of the elderly to immediately respond.

Moreover, its Schumann wave feature provides intelligent feedback to promote deep and restful sleep. It enhances sleep evaluation and enhances the overall sleep monitoring process. Lightweight and foldable, this sleep tracker can easily integrate into your daily sleeping habits.

ISleePad is easy to install on any existing bedding and offers clinical-grade sleep monitoring in a plug-and-play system. It can be used in any setting, whether at home, care centers, or medical care facilities. Its advanced tracking system ensures high-quality remote monitoring without compromising users’ sleep comfort or safety.

So whether you’re enhancing your or a loved one’s sleep habits, this innovative health device from the Industrial Technology Research Institute offers a smarter, safer, and more comfortable way to a better sleep.

Images courtesy of ITR