Not everyone has the space to build their own sauna at home, be it in the backyard or a dedicated area in the bathroom. So it’s usually off to the spa for a quick session. Thankfully, the market now has a selection of sauna tents that you can set up at home or anywhere else at a moment’s notice, like the SaunaBox GO.

This is a two-person steam sauna designed for adaptability and portability. Pop-up engineering allows fast and easy setup (less than 30 seconds) and take down so you can down get to business right away. This sauna uses Oeko-Tex certified tent fabric, which is safe from any harmful chemicals. Even its interior has anti-microbial protection to prevent mold and bacteria growth.

Plus, the SaunaBox GO boasts a durable and weatherproof fiberglass frame. This means, you can take it on your outdoor adventures and transform any space into a rejuvenating sanctuary. Probably what sets it apart from its kind is that its SmartSteam Pro Heating unit offers remote access.

It is Bluetooth enabled so you can access its features on your phone (supports Android or iOS). Its companion app lets you personalize heat temperatures, listen to relaxing background audio, and set session time. It also shows a comprehensive log of your sessions.

The SaunaBox Go offers up to an hour of session and has 15 different heat levels that reaches a max 30F with 100% humidity. This way, you can find the setting that works best for you. Probably the only downside is its low height. You’d have to crouch down to get inside, which may not be too comfortable for tall people. Likewise, with the tent zipped close the only light source comes from the built-in windows with privacy shades.

Images courtesy of SaunaBox