The Sony Reon Pocket 5 serves as your personal air conditioner or heater. It’s a wearable thermal device that effectively directly cools or warms the part of your body that it’s in contact with to keep you comfortable while you’re out and about.

Summertime spells fun and adventure but it also equals to sticky sweat. This device’s cooling fan keeps the heat at bay, boasting up to 1.5x more heat absorption than its predecessors. It has different cooling levels, with max Level 5 cooling you for approximately four hours and Level 4 at 7.5 hours.

The Sony Reon Pocket 5 features an improved sensing technology to provide stronger, faster, and longer cooling power, whether you’re indoors or outside under the blistering heat or cloudy skies. Plus, its DC three-phase motor fluid dynamic bearing structure results in quiet operation by up to 80%, making it ideal to use even in a corporate settting.

Aside from cooling, it also provides warmth during winter with four adjustable Warm Mode levels. When connected to the REON POCKET TAG, it automatically detects whether to warm you or cool you down depending on the temperature of the environment. It automatically adjusts itself to suit temperature changes even during volatile seasons or days that have a mix of cold and hot temperatures.

Moreover, the Sony Reon Pocket 5 is made robust and resistant to splashes and dust, making it suitable to wear during physical activities. Its ergonomic shape, comprised with a triple-layer construction of a flexible mechanical tube, a shape-holding wireframe, and a soft silicone cover, ensures it fits securely and comfortably when worn around the neck. Its rechargeable battery runs for an impressive 17 hours on a single charge.

Images courtesy of Sony