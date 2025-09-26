Lately, the state of AAA gaming has been met with controversy. These range from poor optimization, price hikes, aggressive monetization of content, and so much more. Thus, industry pundits and gamers are notably concerned about what’s on the horizon. Thankfully, Sony’s latest State of Play presentation gave us plenty to be excited about, such as the new PULSE Elevate.

It seems the company was also working on new accessories for its flagship game system. Captivating visuals, engaging gameplay, and immersive sound are a formula for success. Since the latter usually comes from our TVs, headphones, and speakers, we can’t say for certain if everybody shares the same experience.

With the PULSE Elevate in the mix, we can come close to a benchmark for acoustic fidelity. These are perfect for those desktop gaming setups. Freestanding speakers or multi-output arrangements are great for living rooms or mancaves. However, space is often a premium for a lot of folks.

In true PlayStation fashion, you can grab a pair in Midnight Black or White. Moreover, the unique design of the base also allows us to position the speakers at an angle. It supports both Bluetooth and PlayStation Link wireless connectivity.

The control buttons are on top for easy access as well. Sony uses planar magnetic drivers and also incorporates built-in woofers for a rich soundstage. Lastly, a microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection keeps players in touch with their fellow gamers at all times.

Another cool aspect of the new SKU is the built-in rechargeable batteries. Each unit uses pogo pins to connect with its charging dock. This intuitive approach allows users to seamlessly detach and reseat the PULSE Elevate speakers on demand.

Images courtesy of Sony