Do you like racing games? If so, what are your favorites? For the players who prefer an arcade-style experience, the franchises that come to mind include Mario Kart, Burnout, Need for Speed, Initial D, and others. For that realistic vibe, take your pick from long-running Gran Turismo, Assetto Corsa, and Forza. With the recent release of the latter’s sixth installment, the ClubSport Formula V3 should make it all the more immersive.

Although we can play racing/driving games with a gamepad or keyboard and mouse combo, a steering wheel/shifter/pedals set is the best way to go. Since not everyone can afford the actual machine, at least we can pretend to do so in the digital space. Fanatec presents the latest version of a popular model in its ever-growing catalog.

As its product page indicates, the ClubSport Formula V3 “features a 290 mm diameter, 2.7” white OLED display, and improvements throughout.” So far, our only gripe here is the lack of Xbox system compatibility. Nonetheless, there are workarounds in place should you need the SKU to work across all major platforms.

From its form factor, buttons, dials, and more, it’s obvious what type of motorsport this is designed for. Likewise, the shape and materials make it an ergonomic delight. In the middle is a 2.7″ white OLED screen supporting five telemetry settings. Users can manually toggle these, but some games will do so automatically.

Above the ClubSport Formula V3 main display are nine RGB RevLEDs, while six more RGB FlagLEDs flank both sides in groups of three. In true simulation fashion, just within the reach of your fingertips are magnetic shifter paddles. These are responsive and generate a satisfying click to register every input.

Images courtesy of Fanatec