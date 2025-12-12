After Apple’s acquisition, the Beats by Dre brand expanded its audio product portfolio. Aside from the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, consumers now have more options. Marketing analysts have long lauded the subsidiary’s marketing prowess. To promote the Powerbeats Pro 2, we have a short film that stars the one and only IShowSpeed.

Although Beats by Dre is already a household name, regular collaborations with celebrities keep it on our radar. It’s a diverse mix of professional athletes, artists, and other relevant personalities. This time, the endorser is none other than Darren Jason Watkins Jr., who has a huge global audience. The American streamer seems like a great pick.

So far, it’s unclear if IShowSpeed will get a signature pair of Powerbeats Pro 2, but the ones he rocks in the trailer are the Electric Orange colorway. Some say it could be a directive from Apple executives, given how the hue appears cohesive with the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro. Nevertheless, we love how the video pays homage to campy kung fu movies of the past.

Titled The Master of Speed and Stability, it depicts IShowSpeed as a student who wants to master martial arts. There’s plenty of action with a dose of comedy, but it manages to highlight the unique selling point of the Powerbeats Pro 2. Unlike regular TWS earbuds, it features earhooks to ensure they never pop out even during intense workouts.

Meanwhile, the IPX4-rated protection ensures dust and moisture never become a problem. The Powerbeats Pro 2 support active noise cancellation and Transparency mode. Built-in heart rate sensors make smartwatches or smart rings optional. A limited edition IShowSpeed SKU would surely fly off the shelves.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre/Apple