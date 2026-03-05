Collaborations between automotive marques and consumer electronics brands are gradually becoming mainstream. For instance, TECNO and Tonino Lamborghini just unveiled a stylish collection of products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. In the meantime, Infinix is tapping Pininfarina’s design expertise for the NOTE 60 Ultra.

With a stellar portfolio spanning various industries, it envisions a flagship smartphone for the discerning user. Similar to its predecessor, this SKU touts all the bells and whistles buyers expect from a high-end device. It’s available in four colors: Roma Siler, Torino Black, Amalfi Blue, and Monza Red.

So far, these sound like paint schemes for supercars. Another motoring-inspired element is the “Floating Taillight” LED strip, which functions as a visual cue for the smartphone’s operational status or for notifications. Infinix endows the NOTE 60 Ultra with an aluminum alloy frame.

Next is the Uni-Chassis Camera Module, housing an array of capable shooters underneath a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus. These include a 200 MP main, a 50 MP periscope telephoto, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle unit. Elsewhere, you get a 32 MP wide-angle selfie camera.

It’s easy to miss, but an Active Matrix Display stealthily sits to the right of the imaging sensors. Gracing the front is a vibrant 6.7″ AMOLED with a 144 Hz refresh rate. A massive 7,000 mAh battery lasts over a day and supports 100W wired fast-charging, 50W wireless charging, and bypass charging.

The NOTE 60 Ultra is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC, 12 GB of RAM, and a choice between 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. Infinix says it runs on Android 16 out of the box. Finally, the package ships with exclusive accessories.

Images courtesy of Infinix