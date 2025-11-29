Even when you follow a healthy lifestyle with plenty of rest, exercise, and a proper diet, age eventually catches up. Until scientists find a way to indefinitely pause people’s biological clocks, we should enjoy our favorite forms of recreation as much as possible. On the other hand, cutting-edge technology is here to help. For those who love to explore on foot, the IRMO M1 might be for you.

A few years ago, there were companies that showcased prototypes and concepts for motorized exoskeletons. These wearable machines significantly reduce muscle strain and reduce the risk of injuries. At the time, nobody would have predicted that usage scenarios would extend beyond industrial and commercial.

Strap on the IRMO M1, hit the streets or trails, and experience the ease of mobility. According to the Kickstarter page, the 1,000W motors can reduce knee pressure by 50 lbs., and impacts by 60% with each stride. Although other wearable exoskeleton models have similar capabilities, this unit has a unique feature.

The manufacturer is billing it as the “world’s first vision perception exoskeleton” and for a good reason. Instead of solely relying on motion sensors, it is also actively scanning the terrain via a camera and LADAR combo system. Plus, the AI Gait Recognition leverages “a 9-axis IMU and HMoCS analyze your motion intent and personalize assistance on the fly, or instantly.”

Furthermore, the IRMO M1 “anticipates downhill impacts and activates shock-absorbing technology to reduce knee stress. The system adjusts automatically to stabilize your body and absorb impact before you land.” As of our writing, it already has already reached beyond its original $6000 goal. This is courtesy of 440 backers with 35 days to go.

Images courtesy of IRMO/Kickstarter