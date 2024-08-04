Despite the digital age, more people have gone back to the good old days of analog music. Vinyl players or turntables have seen a surge in the number of users because of the vintage and better sound quality vinyl produces. But it can be a hassle to have to manually switch from Side A to Side B during playback. This also puts the record at risk of getting destroyed by scratches or incorrect handling. The flip O flip from South Korea’s 250 Design takes care of this concern with its unique mechanism.

The obvious change is its appearance. As its name suggests, it flips the design factor of a common turntable. The plinth comes in a block shape and it holds a non-existent platter where the record should rest during playback. Instead, in place is a pin-shaped axis that hold the vinyl in place, suspended in the air.

This axis spins or flips when you need to switch from Side A to Side B or vice versa. A button on the flip O flip machine automates the process so you don’t have to manually switch the sides of the record yourself. Moreover, this vinyl player comes with a dial tonearm removal that conveniently and safely lifts or puts down the tonearm to protect the vinyl.

Another feature is an adjustable rotation speed. Meanwhile, behind the base are the ports where you can plug in external audio players, the power cord, and more. The downside is this is only a concept so specific details about its operation are unavailable as we speak. Although, if produced for the market, the flip O flip not only serves as a music player but also an art piece because of its unique and attractive design.

Images courtesy of Behance/250 Design