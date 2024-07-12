Tech trends come and go, but some tend to last longer than others. For personal audio, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are now the most ubiquitous option for acoustic enjoyment. Given almost every manufacturer practically offers the same features just in different packages, NEXUM breaks away from the mainstream with the new AERO bundle.

At first glance, the AERO aesthetically resembles your average TWS earbuds with a charging case. However, it seems these bad boys are capable of something else entirely. While Bluetooth connectivity for music playback and smartphone communication is supported out of the box, the unique selling point here is Auracast technology.

Basically, the system relies on the VOCE accessory to broadcast an audio stream to virtually an unlimited number of compatible devices. NEXUM envisions its usage in a variety of scenarios such as in tours, classrooms, entertainment, and more. Individuals with hearing difficulties should also benefit as it amplifies sound from any source.

As more public establishments adopt the Bluetooth-based platform, Users can tune into these services with their AERO. The VOCE has a built-in microphone ideal for cases wherein poor acoustic amplification and loud background noise can render an orator inaudible to the crowd. Moreover, the transceiver comes with a 3.5 mm aux port and a USB-C port.

You can also hook the VOCE to consoles, tablets, and other audio sources for a discreet listening experience via the AERO. In the box are the earbuds, a charging case, a USB-C charging cable, interchangeable sealed ear tips, and documentation. The IPX5 rating ensures moisture never becomes an issue.

The TWS earbuds measure 35.18 mm x 18.51 mm x 22.95 mm, while the dimensions listed for the charging case are 56.5 mm x 45.8 mm x 28.23 mm. A full charge lasts up to seven hours with an additional 28 hours more via the charging case. Take advantage of Auracast now with the AERO and VOCE bundle.

ABOUT NEXUM

Established in 2013, NEXUM is a team from Taiwan that focuses on wireless audio technology that caters to music lovers with innovative audio products. As technology has allowed us to take music with us everywhere, NEXUM strives to offer high-quality audio technology and the best listening experience at an affordable price.