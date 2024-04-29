Rumors swirling around Sony’s next game system update is hinting at the hotly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro releasing later this year. The Japanese titan of consumer electronics recently revamped the PS5 with a slimmer physical footprint and removable Blu-ray drive. For those planning on upgrading to the more powerful SKU, pairing it with the 2024 BRAVIA 9 is an excellent option.

Although the PS5 is a capable gaming platform, the display you hook it up to matters as well. Given what industry insiders have on the PS5 Pro’s technical specifications, a panel packing the latest technologies should greatly enhance the graphics. In addition to immersive gameplay, Sony’s new TV is billed as its “brightest 4K TV ever.”

Not to be overshadowed by its South Korean rivals, the BRAVIA 9 is poised to compete for the highly coveted space in any modern home. There are three sizes available: 65″ (K-65XR90), 75″ (K-75XR90), and 85″ (K-85XR90). Try to estimate just how far the television will be from your seat to determine which provides optimal viewing angles.

Even when not activated, the frame, stand, and housing are designed to blend with any motif. Sony even accounts for setups that use a soundbar with its four-way stand configuration. Jumbled wires are not presentable, which is why the BRAVIA 9 is equipped with cable holders and a removable rear cover.

The local dimming algorithm is handled by the XR Backlight Master Drive with outstanding precision. Mini LEDs number in the thousands, but are controlled by the system to deliver pictures with remarkable contrast. Meanwhile, the XR Processor is in charge of the XR Triluminos Pro, XR Motion Clarity, XR Clear, X-Wide Angle, and X-Anti Reflection features.

Sony claims the built-in Acoustic Multi-Audio reproduces “theater-like” surround sound via the Beam Tweeter and Frame Tweeter. Nevertheless, we recommend the use of its Acoustic Center Sync to pair it with any of Sony’s home theater systems to get the best out of your movies, music, and games. Finally, The BRAVIA 9 ships with Google TV on board.

