Lenovo made a huge splash at CES 2025 when it introduced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable. Its expandable screen, albeit vertically, should aid productivity without the need for an external monitor. Moreover, the Chinese computer hardware manufacturer expands its handheld gaming PC lineup with the new Legion Go S.

We found it amusing given that ASUS went with a black colorway for the ROG Ally X. Likewise Lenovo took the opposite route with a Glacier White hue for its new SKU. However, the latter is slightly smaller and ditches the detachable controllers of its predecessor.

The official dimensions put the Legion Go S at 22.6 mm x 127.55 mm x 299 mm with a weight of 730 grams. Although we prefer the versatility and size of the first-generation system, the Legion GO S has enough features to stand on its own.

This time, you get to choose between a unit with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go — both with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Sadly, despite being the newer chipset, the latter is reportedly slower than the former.

RAM options max out at 32 GB at 7500 MHz LPDDR5X. Meanwhile, internal storage can go as high as a 1 TB PCIe SSD. A microSD card slot can be found at the bottom of the Legion Go S should you need it. No AMOLED panel here as Lenovo opts for an 8″ IPS LCD instead.

Details list a resolution of 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) at a 16:10 display aspect ratio with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device runs Windows 11 Home and is powered by a 3-cell 55.5 WHr battery. According to reports, a Legion Go S with SteamOS out of the box is also coming.

