Summer typically sees a lot of folks go on trips and participate in various recreational activities. Thankfully, we can capture videos and photos of these moments given modern smartphones are equipped with imaging capabilities that can rival standalone cameras. However, photography aficionados still prefer the nuances offered by top-of-the-line models such as Sony’s Alpha 6700.

Professionals and shutterbugs of all skill levels who want complete control over their shots are the demographic manufacturers want to cater to. Therefore, DSLRs and mirrorless hybrids are still big business for the likes of Sony and its rivals.

The Alpha 6700 is purportedly packing one of the best autofocus systems along with other outstanding selling points. If you already own several E-mount lenses, the “body only” option is the ideal way to go. There are also packages with a 16-50 mm Power Zoom lens or an 18-135 mm Power Zoom lens included.

The latter two are great for those just starting their journey into the world of photography. To start us off, we have a 26-megapixel APS-C format Exmor R CMOS sensor. Sony is also porting over the advanced real-time recognition and dedicated AI processor from its more expensive flagship line.

Furthermore, it works in tandem with the BIONZ XR processing for exceptional results. This allows the Alpha 6700 to quickly focus on the subject so you can take the shot. A five-axis in-body optical image stabilization ensures adequate motion compensation for crisp and clear photos and videos.

Wide dynamic range settings from as low as ISO 100 to ISO 320003 provide Alpha 6700 users with more control over how their images come out. For videos, it can record at 4K at up to 120 fps. Explore more shooting angles as the articulating 3” touch panel LCD monitor makes the viewfinder optional in certain scenarios.

