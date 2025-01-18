Years before flexible displays became mainstream, Samsung shared an interesting trailer for a concept smartphone with a rollable screen. A prototype was never made, but it definitely inspired others. Case in point: Lenovo is incorporating the technology into its premium laptop series. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable might just be the most innovative device at CES 2025.

With so many remarkable products and concepts at the recent Consumer Electronics Show, standing out matters. It seems Lenovo understands the recipe for success in this regard given it consistently had something awesome to unveil at each installment of the trade show. This year, it appears the focus is on productivity.

After establishing a new category of laptops with the ThinkPad X1 Fold and its subsequent iterations, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable could be another defining piece of hardware. Developed by Lenovo Research, it is reportedly ready for production. With a press of a button or a special gesture in front of the camera, a motorized system extends the display upward.

This function allows the laptop to switch between a 14″ and 16.7″ screen. Keep in mind that it expands vertically and retains the portrait orientation. Not exactly a dealbreaker, in our opinion, but some might not like it unless there is a landscape option instead. Nevertheless, the manufacturer says it “encourages better posture, reducing strain for professionals working long hours.”

Get more tasks done as the larger screen allows for more windows. Of course, to ensure enough processing power to handle multitasking without issues, Lenovo equips the laptop with Intel’s Core Ultra chipsets. Other notable specifications include Thunderbolt 4, Intel Arc graphics, Wi-Fi 7, and more. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable could pave the way for different models in the future.

