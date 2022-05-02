Apple enjoys the lion’s share of the TWS market with its AirPods, but the full-size Max still struggles against other leading brands. Even the ones from its Beats sub-brand are still more popular. For the rest who take their audio listening experience seriously, Sony is a renowned name in the business. Now, leaks shed some light on the upcoming WH-1000XM5.

Although audiophiles prefer to stick with cords, manufacturers are eager to supply the demand for wireless audio products. Given the success of the Japanese brand’s WH-1000XM4, consumers are eager for what the next-generation model brings to the table. Starting with the design, it still features the same over-ear configuration, but there are noticeable tweaks in some areas.

Images making their way across the web, are showing two colorways just like the outgoing model. The WH-1000XM5 now sports slimmer stems that connect via an enclosed hinge on the housing. We’re not yet sure about the range of motion possible with this setup, but the earcups should be able to pivot freely for a comfortable fit.

Sony is not sharing anything official just yet, but insiders are teasing exciting upgrades. Starting with the battery life, the WH-1000XM5 is supposedly touting 40 hours on a single charge. For comparison, its predecessor can only muster 30 hours, which is already impressive for a pair of cans with ANC.

This means you can get roughly two days of listening time before it needs to juice up. A 3.5 mm port is likewise available for those who prefer the traditional way or if the batteries run out. Just remember that most smartphones or tablets no longer ship with support for classic wired output standards except for USB-C or Lightning. Sony will likely announce the full details regarding the WH-1000XM5 this year.

Images courtesy of Sony