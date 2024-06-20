&Sons took a unique approach in designing the dopp kit with this military-inspired waxed canvas and buff oil leather travel companion that looks more like a tool roll. But the Essentials Toilet Bag is meant to carry your overnight essentials or toiletries and keep them organized.

This toilet bag has got you covered with its multipurpose design that can accommodate various essentials. Its spacious enough to hold everything you need, measuring 11.61″ wide and 20.47″ long. It has a comb holder with an &Sons leather emboss and a holder for a pair of scissors. It has dedicated pockets for a toothbrush, a razor, and even has a pocket for an aftershave bottle.

As for its quality, each &Sons Essentials Toilet Bag carries the craftsmanship and attention to detail that &SONS is known for. It boasts a 100% Cotton waxed canvas outer that is not just rugged. But it’s also water-resistant, making it ideal for use in outdoor adventures or for various environments.

Made in India, this toilet bag “epitomizes the essence of military-inspired functionality”. It pays homage to the efficiency of military gear while keeping an elegant aesthetic. It has a branded zip puller with leather branded tab, branded snaps to keep everything in place, while a buckle secures the roll and makes the bag easy to hang for quick access to its contents.

The &SONS Essentials Toilet Bag The screen print branding adds a touch of style, complementing it’s versatile, rugged, and stylish silhouette. “It’s a handy bit of kit that’s ready for any adventure, just like the brave souls who’ve donned military uniforms throughout history.”

