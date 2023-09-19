Already an established name in home audio, Sonos – like others in the business – has gradually expanded into more segments. Their latest release is not just a half-baked product to cash in on the rising demand for portable Bluetooth speakers. Instead, the Move 2 a versatile and powerful device ideal for music playback both indoors and outdoors.

Sonos is offering the Move 2 in three colorways: Black, White, and Olive. We like that the housing features a matte finish instead of a glossy one since it tends to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay. It measures 9.53” x 6.29” x 4.96” (H x W x D) and weighs only 6.61 lbs.

The package includes a Bluetooth speaker, a wireless charging base with a six-foot cable, and a 45W USB PD power adapter. Meanwhile, its 44 Wh battery holds enough juice to last a whole day of non-stop audio playback. Speaking of which, the new model from Sonos is brimming with upgrades.

As indicated by press materials, the Move 2 touts a new “acoustic architecture” to deliver a more immersive experience. For example, its predecessor was outfitted with a single tweeter, yet this one has two positioned perfectly for the left and right channels. A triple class-D digital amplifier setup enhances the output.

A midwoofer handles the remaining vocal frequencies in addition to bold bass. Take full control over every acoustic nuance via the Sonos app and its adjustable EQ settings. An array of far-field microphones ensures every voice command is heard by the Move 2. A physical switch gives users full control over their privacy as well.

There’s no shortage of connectivity options either. Take your pick from Bluetooth 5.0. Wi-Fi 6, and line-in port. The Move 2 supports Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa for intuitive hands-free convenience. The capacitive touch buttons are located at the top of the speaker. Finally, its robust IP56-rated construction boosts durability against moisture, dust, and shock.

