What is your preferred way to enjoy music? Are your tunes digitally streamed or on vinyl records? Do you listen via headphones, or pump out a playlist through high-end speakers? In our opinion, the only thing that matters is sound quality. However, there are ways to make the experience even more immersive. FUSION LAB’s UFaudiO Flow Version is what we have in mind.

Why settle for the usual speaker when you can indulge in a multisensory platform? Although there’s nothing wrong with the basic setup, the inclusion of visual elements greatly enhances everything. FUSION LAB incorporates some sci-fi vibes into a sleek sculptural housing that does not clash with your decor.

The disc-like UFaudiO Flow Version measures 300 mm x 300 mm x 150 mm and tips the scales at around 4.1 lbs. Its construction uses ABS plastic, rubber, glass, and maple wood. Of course, the highlight of this device is the illuminated transparent enclosure filled with ferrofluid.

From an acoustic standpoint, it’s packing two 10W tweeters and a 20W mid-bass driver. Frequency response is 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz, while the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) is > 85 dB. Meanwhile, RGB lighting adorns the underside as well as the ferrofluid chamber.

Button controls are cleverly positioned just below the lip of the silver speaker grille. Similar to various types of digital visualizers, the inky ferrofluid dynamically dances to the beat of your music. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a built-in microphone.

“It’s a groundbreaking sonic-visual device that brings sound and light into perfect harmony. Drawing from the idea of an alien civilization communicating through rhythm and frequency,” reads the UFaudiO Flow Version’s official product description.

Images courtesy of FUSION LAB