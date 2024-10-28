With each generational upgrade, televisions are becoming slimmer than ever. Although aesthetically pleasing, the remarkable dimensions of modern displays typically sacrifice audio quality to stay as slim as possible. To make up for what’s lacking, consumers turn to freestanding speakers or soundbars to augment their entertainment experience. Sonos consistently receives rave reviews, which is why the Arc Ultra comes highly recommended.

Unless the flat-screen TV ships with a free speaker system, a soundbar makes a huge difference. Firstly, unlike the usual dark or all-black colorway only, this unit is also available in white. It measures approximately 2.95″ x 46.38″ x 4.35″ and weighs roughly 13 lbs. To keep smudges and fingerprints at bay, Sonos chooses to go for a matte finish.

Depending on your current setup, the Arc Ultra can fit right under the panel. Wall mounting the soundbar alongside the TV is ideal for a cleaner presentation. Some homes have integrated cable management cutouts so the wires do not dangle, so double-check to see if your rooms have it as well.

Within the tubular housing are cutting-edge components that deliver top-class audio. For the lows, there is a four-motor, dual-membrane woofer, while six mid-woofers handle the mid-range. Elsewhere, highs come from seven silk-domed tweeters, which are precisely angled to enhance spatial audio.

The soundbar supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, optical, Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. To get the most out of your Arc Ultra, download the Sonos app (available on Android and iOS) and toggle Trueplay. This automatically analyzes the room’s acoustic characteristics and tunes the output for optimal immersive quality.

