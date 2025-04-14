The Orb Speaker challenges the utilitarian design of speakers and lighting devices with its modern and unique form. It reimagines how audio devices can harmoniously exist in any interior setup with its suspended form.

Industrial designer André Terchanian designed this hanging orb speaker as a centerpiece. It offers not just audio experience but also ambient illumination for the “ultimate fusion of light and sound.” Its dual-purpose aims to redefine ambiance by “seamlessly merging cutting-edge audio with dynamic illumination, creating an immersive atmosphere like never before.”

Inspired by the luxury audio tradition of brands like Bang & Olufsen, the Orb Speaker features four audio drivers. Its spherical design suggests it outputs omnidirectional sound rather than in a single direction. Sound waves pass through circular gaps between the body and the raised wooden elements to ensure full audio coverage without dead spots.

Inspired by Scandinavian minimalist aesthetics, this speaker also uses natural materials for a handcrafted bespoke feel. Oak wood panels cover the drivers instead of the usual mesh and together with aluminum and glass, the device looks timeless and elegant.

Moreover, the Orb Speaker is space saving thanks to its suspended form. It’s meant to hang on ceilings, leaving the floor area open for entertaining, moving, and more. It also equates to less floor clutter and messy cables, which are common scenarios with rectangular or utilitarian designed speakers.

The Orb Speaker beautifully blends audio and illumination without sacrificing on design and aesthetics. Its multifunctionality speaks of today’s modern age of technology, where electrical devices strike a great balance between form and function.

Images courtesy of André Terchania/Behance