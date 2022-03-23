Boxy forms for houses do not have to be boring. Just take for instance the Sonoma House on the coast of Cabo San Lucas. It consists of a series of boxy volumes perched on a rugged hillside. Its concrete structure makes it look futuristic in a sense but balanced with its amazing landscape.

Roca Arquitectos designed this 280 m² home close to Punta Gorda hill, in a further area of Los Cabos. It is a 15-minute drive from San Jose, and situated in a quiet neighborhood with lots of open spaces and surrounded by natural sights. Local cacti, colorful birds, wild donkeys, foxes, jackrabbits, and more are a natural sight in the area. But the spotlight is the white beach with its beautiful rock formations fronting the property.

Sonoma House or Casa Sonoma is technically a beach house where one can stay for a retreat. It offers solitude but in optimal comfort as the home packs modern necessities including a pool, jacuzzi, and a fire pit that overlooks the sea. The design of the home provides optimum privacy for guests through isolated volumes.

Two of the volumes house the guest rooms with private bathrooms and an elongated volume in the center functions as the common area. Whereas the dining and living room and kitchen serve to merge the volumes. This is where guests and homeowners can interact with each other. Sonoma House runs on an off-grid solar energy system since it is far from the San José del Cabo electrical infrastructure.

Images courtesy of Roca Arquitectos