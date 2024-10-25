With temperatures now a bit chilly for comfort, it might be time to go on a tropical vacation. Surely most of you have saved up your paid leave allocations for impromptu journeys like this. If so, Bali, Indonesia is a wonderful destination brimming with tourist attractions, gastronomic delights, and world-class resorts. How about booking a stay at the Desa Potato Head?

Don’t let the odd name fool you. The establishment is recognized as one of “The World’s 50 Best Hotels.” Hence, guests can expect top-notch hospitality services, diverse dining options, and a selection of luxurious accommodations. Furthermore, there are plenty of events to enjoy and activities to participate in.

Desa Potato Head owes its fascinating aesthetic to the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). According to reports, the distinct theme conveys care for nature alongside its modern design. The sprawling site where the 225-room hotel stands, as well as its spaces, features lush greenery such as plants and trees.

Head creative director Isaac Larose notes, “The architecture is so futuristic, so we wanted to break it down with natural elements. If you look closely, you can see the imperfections in the shades of the reclaimed furniture. We decided to celebrate these imperfections rather than hide them, just like we do with our wines and produce.”

Should guests want to relax with a panoramic view of the sea, the beach club is where the action is. Order food, alcoholic beverages, and party with a DJ curating the beats. A beachfront restaurant is likewise ready to serve international dishes and local cuisine. A highlight of the Desa Potato Head is the Dome. It functions as a café/library by day and a contemporary dining spot in the evening.

Images courtesy of Desa Potato Head