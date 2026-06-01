Going tiny in your living accommodations doesn’t have to mean cramped, suffocating spaces. With a thoughtful layout that maximizes floors and walls, you can live in one that feels like you’re in a premium apartment suite. We’re talking about the Cabarita from Removed Tiny Homes.

The home measures 9.6 meters long, 2.4 meters wide, 4.3 meters high and is built on a triple-axle trailer. It offers 33 square metres of livable space carefully designed to feel roomy and airy. It’s a two-bedroom towable home perfect for a small family. Its design layout is flowy, with a full-size downstairs bedroom, a walk-through ensuite, and a large kitchen with a built-in oven.

The Cabarita feels bright and welcoming, with a picture window that frames the well-lit living area. Jalousie windows also provide enough light and ventilation, while other strategically placed glazing in the living area and kitchen enhances the home’s airy feeling. Likewise, sliding glass doors connect indoors and outdoors.

Moreover, the house has a bathroom with a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a vanity sink. There’s a separate laundry area with a washer and dryer. Aside from the master bedroom downstairs, a storage-integrated staircase across the kitchen leads up to the loft area with a skylight. It’s spacious and can serve as a secondary bedroom, office, or playroom.

Cabarita boasts a cohesive layout with clean lines complemented by its surrounding neutral hues. It provides all the modern necessities, including a high-efficiency AC and gas hot water. It’s also customizable for off-grid use, with solar power systems, rainwater tanks, and multi-stage water filtration available.

Images courtesy of Removed Tiny Homes