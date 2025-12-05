Ikigai Collective’s Yamabiko is small, even by tiny house standards. It has a very modest length of just 6.6 m (21.6 ft). But it cleverly managed to integrate two separate interior layouts that feels cozy and comfortable.

Even from the outside, it looks fairly unassuming, save for the fact that it has two front doors instead of one. Yamabiko features a utilitarian metal cladding (durable Garibalium steel) for all climates, rather than timber or the famous Japanese-style Shou Sugi Ban exterior.

Yamabiko is almost like two homes in one. It has two entrances that each lead to a compact interior layout that mirrors each other. Each features a minimalist design finished in wood and equipped with some necessities for a comfortable tiny house living experience.

The left-hand door leads to a compact kitchen equipped with wooden countertops, a small sink, a two-burner propane stove, and room for a few appliances. There’s a living room on the adjacent area on the lower floor and it has a low ceiling so crouching is necessary.

This area is small but functional with an L-shaped sofa and a table, and a few storage spaces. There’s a loft bedroom with a double bed accessible via a ladder. Meanwhile, the opposite living area is accessible from the right front door and it more or less mirrors the same layout as the left. Yamabiko has the bathroom in the middle and it serves as the meeting point of the two halves.

The bathroom has doors on either side and equipped with a shower and a flushing toilet. Yamabiko features a sleek and modern design that easily blends with nature or cityscapes. It has electricity and hot water system with efficient boiler integrated, and is also available for customization.

Images courtesy of Ikigai Collective