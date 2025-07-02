Despite the staggering number of outdoor enthusiasts in the U.S., the hobby is not exclusive to the country. Unfortunately, some products don’t make it stateside, which means buyers have no choice but to import. Given the size and weight of camper trailers, the logistics are bound to be expensive. However, the Iconn E4 XK is reportedly an exception.

With a lucrative market right before their eyes, it would be a wasted opportunity for Lifestyle Campers. Thankfully, the Australian outfit recognizes the strong demand for versatile recreational platforms. Many consider the Iconn E4 XK as a flagship model, which is exactly what discerning overlanding aficionados want.

The manufacturer notes that each unit “takes innovation to an entirely new level. Compact yet spacious, and sleeping up to five people in total comfort, it’s the ultimate Hypercamper for adventurers who refuse to compromise.” You get to choose from four layout options, and each accommodates anywhere between two to five people.

To maximize space for creature comforts and amenities, go for the Café Dinette setup. On the other end of the spectrum, the Triple Bunk configuration easily sleeps up to five. Notable conveniences include the motorized roof lifting and lowering mechanism, four drop-down stabilizer legs, and a wind-out awning.

Lifestyle Campers is also outfitting every Iconn E4 XK with a state-of-the-art Victron power system. The package features dual 350W rooftop solar panels, a 50A MPPT solar regulator, a 3000 VA inverter, a 300 Ah lithium battery, a 30A DC-DC charger, a 30A 240V AC charger, and a 120A AC charger. Now you can enjoy extended off-grid adventures.

Images courtesy of Lifestyle Campers