For camper trailers, what do you typically look for? Generally, the ones that offer plenty of storage, ample sleeping arrangements, and exceptional customization. We should also consider durability if our favorite spots are off the beaten path. However, if the trip does not entail any rough terrain, the Booba is more than enough for a weekend excursion or two.

Most of the makes and models in the market are usually too large to fit in a standard garage. While you can just park in the driveway, local ordinances or rules set by the Homeowners Association (HOA) might not allow it. Urbanoid Campers ensures this never becomes an issue with its compact physical footprint.

Moreover, a special stand is under development, which allows us to store the Booba upright. So far, the project has been met positively, and the German manufacturer plans to open preorders soon. For now, we have a comprehensive glimpse of what this camper trailer brings to any campsite.

In transport mode, we have a sleek aerodynamic shell on two wheels. Images also show a front-mounted rack that can hold up to two bikes. Other notable features include a deployable pop-up tent, a swing-out table, a U-shaped sofa, and a mattress that can sleep up to three in some cases.

According to Urbanoid, the Booba will ship with a barbecue grill, a fridge, and a shower system as well. These are not bad for something that resembles a storage trailer pod. For stability, support struts are available close to the retractable tow bar. Despite the questionable name, Urbanoid Campers nails everything else.

