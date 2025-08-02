Despite the blistering temperatures during summer, the season is often associated with outdoor activities. As long as people take proper precautions against the heat, there are plenty of ways to have fun under the sun. At the same time, some of us head off into the wilderness for some camping. The Chubby Bivy turns your truck into a versatile RV on demand.

Most hardtop camper shells can be difficult to install. Moreover, depending on the size, it might not fit standard garages, which means you have to park outside. Pop-tops are excellent alternatives when the living area needs a higher headroom. When not in use, these can collapse into a low-profile form factor to save space.

The Bivy comes from OVRLND Campers and is available for mid-size, full-size, and long-bed (8 feet) trucks. Depending on what the client needs, this SKU is ridiculously customizable. Even in its standard configuration, the system is easy enough to upgrade later on. Meanwhile, those who want it seven inches wider can opt to go Chubby.

Through an in-house base extrusion process, this tweak unlocks more sleeping arrangement possibilities. It seems trivial at first, but the benefits should convince owners to fork over a little extra. The camper boasts an aluminum construction for all-season durability, stability, and weight savings. Elsewhere, it also incorporates premium PVC-coated canvas, which is tougher and waterproof.

Without add-ons, the Bivy weighs approximately 230 lbs. For ventilation, we have two windows with bug netting to allow cool air in and keep the creepy crawlies out. The flip-up rear door sits flush above the tailgate and includes two locking latches. OVRLND Campers recommends the Chubby upgrade, and so do we.

Images courtesy of OVRLND Campers