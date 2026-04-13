What type of pets do you have at home? Dogs and cats are still the most popular animals for companionship. The Luma is a high-tech product for owners of felines that makes waste cleanup a breeze. As a smart litter box, it addresses several complaints people have with the traditional option. Is it worth the upgrade? Let’s find out!

Right away, the top feature that makes it an attractive alternative to the old-school system is odor control. Even with the most expensive kitty litter on the market, the smell can still spread throughout the home. Thus, the unit uses a fan to actively suck up the air within the enclosure and pass it through a carbon deodorizer.

It’s by no means a perfect solution, but Petlibro says it can reduce the stench by 97 percent. Next is the motorized scooping function. For the safety of your furry pals, sensors monitor weight, motion, and visual details to ensure the Luma’s interior is empty before engaging the cleanup process.

No need to follow up daily as the collection bin holds up to a week’s worth of waste from two cats. As for the technical side of things, the device uses cameras and artificial intelligence to recognize up to 10 felines per household. It also analyzes what they leave behind so owners can immediately spot potential problems.

Since the Luma knows who among the pack did what, it’s easier to describe these changes in detail if the veterinarian asks. Even when you’re away, the 1080p HD camera can livestream whatever is within range. Sadly, there is a caveat to consider. Some cool yet optional features are locked behind a subscription paywall.

Images courtesy of Petlibro