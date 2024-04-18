Outdoor adventures always call for music for entertainment. Whether your camping, trekking, hiking, or out on a picnic, you’d want a reliable speaker to blast out your playlist and the Solgaard Solar Boombox is a great choice.

As its name entails, it’s built for the outdoors with its solar charging feature. An hour of full sun exposure gets you two hours of playtime. But its boasts an efficient solar power cell that can charge even on cloudy days. Indoors, you can juice up its rechargeable 10,000mAh battery via its built-in USB-C port.

Conveniently, the Solgaard Solar Boombox also doubles as backup battery. Top up your phone or other compatible mobile devices with 20W charging via two fast-charging USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It can power up three devices at the same time (can charge an iPhone 15 three times).

An integrated four-light LED indicator helps you monitor the charging status, the current battery life, and the solar charging strength. When fully charged, this portable speaker blasts 80+ hours of sound through two 7W drivers plus a bass radiator for an immersive audio experience. It even supports party mode using Bluetooth 5.2 so you can pair two speakers to amplify the sound experience.

Moreover, the Solgaard Solar Boombox is built for the outdoors with its durable and impact resilient shell made from 100%recycled materials. It is also IPX7-rated waterproof so you can bring it to the beach or to the pool and not worry about it getting damaged even when soaked under one meter of water for half an hour. It is also portable at just 0.7kg and comes with an aluminum carabiner for easy attachment to your bag or a lanyard.

Images courtesy of Solgaard