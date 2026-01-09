Fidget toys help relieve stress and keep idle hands busy. While they come in different shapes and sizes, their function remains one and the same. But the DeckShiv from Hong Kong-based EDC brand ActMax also happens to be a practical utility tool.

At first glance it looks nothing more than just a pocket-friendly rectangular box. But slide a thumb up on one side and it deploys a razor blade. Then a slight downward pull brings the blade back swiftly and smoothly back into its case with a satisfying click.

DeckShiv makes the function seamless thanks to the integration of a magnetic slider and an auto-retracting mechanism. It also has an internal carbon fiber sheet with a seam less sliding track to ensure durability and consistent smooth action every time.

As addicting as the motion is, caution is still advised on the thumb placement to prevent accidents. DeckShiv is a deck-style fidget slider that houses a replaceable utility blade. It features an additional seated magnet to secure the blade in place and make replacing the blade a literal snap.

DeckShiv makes a great everyday carry tool with a sharp blade that makes quick work of leather, cardboard, plastic, and more. It is compact at just 2.64″ x 1.14″ x 0.4″ and weighs only around 3 oz (91 g), making it portable. It can hook to a keychain or strap to a belt loop or the pocket via the pocket clip.

DeckShiv features grippy and textured casings made from a variety of materials including titanium, aluminum, and translucent PEI. All look equally robust and comfortable for use indoors and outdoors and have tritium slots for visual appeal.

Images courtesy of ActMax