As it stands right now, photovoltaic systems are the most ubiquitous modes of harvesting free energy. The technology has been available for years, but manufacturers have yet to develop solar panels with superior efficiency. Nevertheless, a company called SolarCont wants to make off-grid power generation accessible to the masses with its innovative approach called the Solarcontainer.

There are portable solutions commercially available, but these can only support smaller devices. To power an average modern home, studies show it typically requires 15 to 25 standard-sized solar panels. This is how many units are needed to completely offset utility bills. It also takes hours to properly install these.

The Solarcontainer, on the other hand, wants to make the process convenient and versatile. For ease of transport, everything measures approximately 16.4′ x 7.9′ x 9.52′ (LxWxH) and weighs a little over 20 tons. When unfolded, it measures 394 feet long and is made up of 240 PV modules.

It spans a total area of 7,750 square feet and takes up to five hours to fully deploy until operational. The Solarcontainer can generate up to 140 kWp when it’s completely sunny outside. Furthermore, the platform is modular to meet the demands of its users.

There are several industries and scenarios that would benefit from this eco-friendly energy supply. Among those listed are agriculture, remote charging stations for EVs, emergency, construction sites, events, mining, military, and others.

“For example, the empty parking spaces for mountain railways can be used to generate electricity in summer and quickly released for cars again at the start of the ski season, writes SolarCont. It’s always great to hear about green and innovative ventures like the Solarcontainer.

Images courtesy of SolarCont