If you consider camping out under the sweltering heat of the sun as extreme outdoor adventure, then this tent is for you. Instead of spending loads of money on portable fans or AC, the Solar-Powered Camping Tent integrated an AC unit instead.

Winner of the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, this revolutionary shelter lets you enjoy the comforts of an airconditioned room outdoors. Its innovative design integrates an airconditioner into its build system, powered via solar energy.

Its name itself is self-explanatory. The Solar-Powered Camping Tent uses a solar-coated tarp that efficiently absorbs solar power, which is converted into electricty that powers the built-in AC unit. Designed by Zhong Xu, Li Baoyu, Pan Yiyuan, and Li Xueyan, the tent features no dead angles to fully absorb solar energy.

This innovative design allows users to enjoy comfortable temperatures when camping in all weather conditions. It gives users a more enjoyable and comfortable outdoor experience by resolving inconsistent temperatures brough on by seasonal weather patterns.

Moreover, the Solar-Powered Camping Tent provides ease of set up and pack up. Renders hint at a plug-and-play system that requires minimal components. It opens wide to fully absorb the sun from above, while providing a generous, cool living space below.

When it’s time to pack up, it folds away neatly like an umbrella, allowing for easy disassembly and transport. Unfortunately, it’s still a concept for now and details are scarce. But the design is a step forward in the tent manufacturing business. While others focus on lightweight strength and durability, it addresses both outdoor comfort and portability for the user.

Images courtesy of Red Dot Design Award