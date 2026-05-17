Charcoal grilling takes time and a bit of skill to properly manage the temperature. You have to babysit the grill to avoid burning food, which isn’t ideal if you’re entertaining guests. But with Masterbuilt’s Gravity Series 1150, you don’t have to micro-manage the grill as it automates the cooking process.

It functions like any traditional charcoal griller and smoker, but is equipped with some smart features to make grilling effortless and efficient. It enhances the grilling experience with automatic temperature adjustments and revolutionary app technology for remote control. Its GravityFed hopper automatically feeds charcoal into the fire.

The hopper holds up to 12 pounds of lump charcoal or 18 pounds of briquettes for up to 15 hours of use. This enables uninterrupted backyard cooking for hours on end. This way, you don’t have to constantly reload fuel. Conveniently, the Gravity Series 1150 features a dual-walled, insulated body and a porcelain-coated interior wall that retains heat, smoke, and moisture for optimal charcoal usage.

Meanwhile, the DigitalFan maintains your target temperature without needing manual adjustments. The Gravity Series 1150 holds the temperature steady: it can sear at high heat up to 700°F or do low and slow smoking down to 225°F. Simply set the temperature on the built-in digital control panel or via Masterbuilt’s companion smartphone app.

Then you can leave it to do its job while you entertain the guests. It can reach 225°F in just nine minutes and 700°F in 15 minutes. This smoker grill combo lets you explore endless cooking options, including baking, roasting, smoking, and searing.

Masterbuilt’s Gravity Series 1150 features reversible Smoke and Sear grates that seal in delicious, bold flavors at high heat. The cast iron grates also lock in low-and-slow moisture for delicious-tasting BBQ food.

Images courtesy of Masterbuilt