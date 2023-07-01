The SOG Snarl is a small, fixed-blade knife that may not be your go-to everyday carry. But it’s sharp and sturdy enough to handle light tasks, making it a great backup blade.

For starters, it has a sturdy build and functional design that makes it a great utility blade. It’s ready for action, “from the cop on the beat to the security guard on patrol in the deep of the night.” Its sheepsfoot blade is made from popular knife steel 9Cr18MoV, which is known for its corrosion resistance and great edge retention. This blade steel is easy to sharpen as such it’s mostly used by hikers, campers, fishermen, and hunters.

The SOG Snarl comes in a satin finish and has two finger holes and jimping to cater to various grips while offering comfort and ergonomics. Designer Jason Brous, a distinguished knife maker, and lifelong machinist and metalworker, preferred to use stock removal and ground bevels on this single-piece steel body. Thus, creating a functional art knife design.

This is a small, fixed blade designed for neck, boot, or belt carry. Its blade is just 2.3” long and along with the handle is at an overall length of 4.3”. This tool is engravable and even comes with a versatile hard molded nylon sheath equipped with a robust removable clip and ball chain for carrying around the neck, on the belt, or in the boot. The SOG Snarl Fixed Blade Knife is excellent for cutting open boxes, cutting zip ties, or even shaving off branches.

