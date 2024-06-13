The SOG Kilowatt is aptly named as it’s designed with the linesman in mind. It’s a reliable EDC for electricians, contractors, and even for homeowners, as it packs handy utility tools that help get the job done efficiently. It’s for anyone who might need to strip wires in a jiffy.

This tool features three separate systems that can handle different sized wires from fine multi-strand to cable. It has a stripper bar for wire sizes of 10-22 and a patent-pending hole stripper that uses the main blade. There’s also an adjustable spring-loaded UTP/wire stripper in the back handle that makes cutting the insulation off multi conductor cables a breeze.

The SOG Kilowatt also packs a folding pocket knife with a 3.4″ long AUS-8 steel clip point blade that offers balance, longer cutting edge, and more precise cuts. The blade clocks in at 0.12 thick and comes in a satin finish. It locks in place via a liner lock for safety and features a laser-etched custom “Kilowatt” design.

Moreover, this pocket multi-tool lets you work with ease with its ergonomic grooved handle that aligns to your fingers for a secure grip. It boasts a glass-reinforced nylon handle in black, making it nearly indestructible. When closed, this gear is compact at 4.1″, yet it is hefty enough to handle hard work.

The SOG Kilowatt measures an overall length of 7.50″ and weighs 3.30 oz. It offers a reversible design for effortless one-handed operation. A stylized belt clip keeps it within easy reach and its rugged silhouette adds to this pocket knife’s head-turning design.

Images courtesy of SOG Knives