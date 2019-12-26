The SOG Dark Energy 750A Flashlight is a handy and reliable companion in your outdoor adventures. This portable torch packs a wallop. It boasts a light output of 687 lumens from its CREE R5 LED bulb equipped with an optical-grade polycarbonate lens and textured aluminium reflector.

This torch also boasts five separate lighting modes. These include low (40 per cent), high (max light output), reading, flash or strobe, and a one-touch feature that allows you to change the light modes with a click of a button. The button sits below the tail-cap edge so the torch can remain upright when in use.

This durable and heavy-duty flashlight from SOG provides up to 97 hours of illumination using 18650 2600mAh rechargeable battery. It can run on a low level for four days. Since it’s a tactical flashlight, expect it to come with self-defence features. The SOG Dark Energy 750A Flashlight has a toothed bezel, which you can use in emergencies. You can use it to crack the glass.

Moreover, constructed in class II anodized aluminium, type III 6061-T6 aluminium makes it extremely durable. IPX-7 waterproof coating likewise makes it still functional even after water exposure. SOG claims It still works even after submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes.

The SOG Dark Energy 750A Flashlight also boasts a lightweight construction so it is not cumbersome and a burden to bring in your outdoor adventures. It only weighs 4.8 ounces and is merely five inches long. It’s astonishingly compact for a tactical flashlight that boasts bright light and amazing features.

