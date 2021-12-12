In the overlanding scene, carmakers such as Land Rover, Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep, GMC, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz, reign supreme. Each marque counts on a specific model as their poster boy for off-road adventures. One of our favorites is the Unimog and it becomes the backbone of the RISE from SOD. Those craving luxury when they camp out will find an excess of it here.

Much like the wealthy splurging ridiculous cash on fancy leisure vessels, there are RVs and camper trailers that carry eye-watering price tags. Nonetheless, these recreational rigs are perfect for people who are just not cut out for cruising out in the open sea. The RISE is not exactly cheap at a little over $1 million.

The Mercedes-Benz Unimog hauling everything is built like a behemoth. SOD points out that clients can go for two powertrain trims. The standard configuration outputs about 231 horsepower, while the top-of-the-line option boosts that to around 400 horsepower. The double cab truck is perfect for bigger groups who want to brave the great outdoors.

From the exterior, what they see is a hulking heavy-duty machine ready for anything. However, the interior paints an entirely different picture. Step inside the RISE and you’ll be transported to a high-class residence. The shift is staggering and would probably push anyone to question if they’re hallucinating or not.

The inside of the RISE camper just oozes with opulence and redefines glamping. Who says you can’t enjoy the finer things in life when you’re off-grid? A full-size kitchen lets you flex your culinary skills, while king-size beds let you really stretch out at the end of the day. Solar panels on the roof keep the batteries charged so you can camp out even longer.

Images courtesy of SOD