Snow Peak’s Zekka Tent provides uninterrupted views of the natural sights around you when camping out in the outdoors or under the open sky. This is one large shelter that boasts generous space for viewing and even for sleeping.

Its unique structure offers a panoramic view of nature. It has a gently curved design and wide-open front panel to let the sun or air in for natural lighting and breathability. It features spacious interiors that can accommodate six persons. It has an inner room with a height of 5.6ft and a gathering space that’s 7.2 ft tall.

Snow Peak’s Zekka Tent is ideally for the outdoors with its sturdy, heavy-duty construction. It has loops and walls made from 150D Polyester Oxford with PU coating and UV protection. It also uses 1,800mm Teflon with a water-repellent finish. Meanwhile, the shield roof is made from 75D Polyester Taffeta with UV protection and shading pigment PU coating. It also has a Teflon water-repellent finish with a waterproof rating of 3,000mm.

Then the inner room uses 68D polyester taffeta, with its bottom and the ground sheet, made from 210D Polyester Oxford with PU coating and a waterproof rating of 1,800mm.

Snow Peak’s Zekka Tent is not automatic though which may be a hassle for some to set up. It comes with seven pole frames, 34 pegs, 24 ropes with tensioner, and its own carrying case for portability. It also requires wide ground space. Regardless, its ample interior space definitely makes up for the time it takes to set up. It can accommodate a mattress, a table, chairs, and more to complete your outdoor living setup.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak