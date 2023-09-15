Snow Peak’s Mountain Trek Shoes are designed to handle unpredictable conditions on the trail. These make great outdoor footwear especially when you suddenly find yourself under a downpour when on a hike as they are made to handle whatever they encounter.

This is a hybrid shoe, a mix of trail running and trekking boots, but sans the cumbersome size and heft of traditional boots. It offers a lightweight carry with its mid-cut silhouette and a mix of carefully thought-out materials. Its upper is a mixture of rugged Cordura polyester mesh, cow leather reinforcements on the laces, and nylon for durability, breathability, and water resistance.

The upper also has tongues with leather pull tabs for easy wear on and off. Snow Peak’s Mountain Trek Shoes come with nylon straps running to the heavy duty cord laces for a secure yet comfortable lock-down fit. Meanwhile, at the base is a Vibram 1087C outsole featuring large grooves for a secure grip on muddy or slippery terrain and for ankle stability.

Snow Peak’s Mountain Trek Shoes are available in black and beige colorways and in men’s sizes from seven to eleven and in women’s from eight to twelve. These shoes cuts a stylishly rugged and sporty silhouette no matter the color with the lugged soles peeking out from the sides.

These trek shoes are lightweight and streamlined to make your adventures in the great outdoors safe. They are not as heavy as regular hiking boots but offers more support than running shoes so you don’t find yourself on your bottom.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak