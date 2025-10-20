Plenty of people are in a rush to go on outdoor adventures before the temperatures drop drastically. While these activities are enjoyed by many throughout the year, most would rather do them before the snow gets in the way. Another awesome way to indulge your thirst for fun in the wilderness is with a travel trailer. The C10 is a wonderful option for owners of smaller vehicles.

Anything larger, and you’ll need something more powerful, such as a full-size SUV or pickup truck. Arkto Campers points out that this model is “compact and lightweight, the C10 is perfect for vehicles with a tow capacity as low as 3,500 lbs, making it more accessible than ever.”

Versatility is the name of the game with this bad boy. Its heavy-duty construction means transitions between roads and trails won’t faze this RV. There is also adequate storage space, which is close enough to match that of the flagship G12. In fact, the manufacturer even incorporates a habitat with standing room.

Here are other essential details about the C10. When empty, it tips the scales at only 2,750 lbs. Nevertheless, the maximum cargo limit is approximately 71 cubic feet or around 1,850 lbs. To achieve this, the build uses aluminum for the framework and composites. These materials not only save weight, but also prevent the growth of mildew or molds.

Another equally important feature is the fully functional outdoor kitchen. You get to express your culinary skills for meals that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul at the end of the day. There is plenty more to love about the C10. We have a pop-up roof, an outdoor shower enclosure, and a spacious habitat layout, to name a few.

Images courtesy of Arkto Campers