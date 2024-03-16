Snow Peak has jumped in on the GORE-TEX craze with their first-ever collection of waterproof outdoor apparel called GORE-TEX Rain Series. The collection has you covered from top to bottom with the inclusion of a Rain Cap and Rain Hat, a Rain Jacket, and Rain Pants. Each piece is made from 100% recycled polyester treated with a PFC-free DWR finish and with 100% nylon backer.

First up is the fully waterproof GORE-TEX Rain Jacket which boasts a two-way adjustable hood along with a drawcord at the waist to seal in the heat. It also features hook and loop cuffs and waterproof zippers with zipper pulls for the two breast and two side pockets. The left side pocket has an interior mesh accessory catch.

Meanwhile, Snow Peak’s GORE-TEX Rain Pants are not just fully waterproof but also wind resistant. They feature seam sealing throughout and waterproof zippers with pull tabs. These pants also have an integrated adjustable belt, a couple of zippered side pockets, and two angled zippered rear pockets. Each leg features a knee-to-ankle zipper so you can pair it with boots or other bulkier footwear.

Then Snow Peak’s GORE-TEX Rain Cap comes with a short brim on the front and a modified five-panel structure with an adjustable headband featuring an integrated buckled strap for a precision fit. Meanwhile, the GORE-TEX Rain Hat features a wide brim and adjustable chin strap. Its headband can also be adjusted via an integrated drawcord for a precise fit.

If you want protection from the rain and snow, then opt for the entire lineup of Snow Peak’s GORE-TEX Rain Series. Each piece come in a variety of colors, guaranteed durable and easy to clean.

