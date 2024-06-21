Snow Peak latest tent, the Fubi, is for serious campers or outdoor adventurers. It’s on the large and hefty side at 14.25′ L x 21.7′ W x 7.5′ H and 25.2kg, respectively, but for a very good reason. It is spacious and offers unobstructive views of the surrounding scenery.

It’s designed to let you better enjoy the view with its angled front side while offering a multi-room modular shelter. It features three entry points, each with a mesh panel that can be left uncovered for breathability and visibility. The main front door features adjustable side panels that can be attached in multiple configurations to increase the awning coverage area.

Moreover, a transparent skylight panel on the roof of Snowpeak’s Fubi tent adds visibility and the Shield Roof can be added or removed as needed. Meanwhile, the added Inner Room can comfortably accommodate two adults and can be installed on either side of the tent to form separate living and sleeping areas.

An additional Inner Room can be purchased to add two more sleeping rooms while also leaving a living space in the middle of the tent, making it ideal for families or larger groups. Aside from being spacious, this outdoor gear is built to keep you comfortable and protected from the elements with its strong and robust construction. The ground sheet is made with waterproof 210D polyester Oxford fabric.

Meanwhile, the roof and base of the Inner Room is crafted using 68D Polyester Taffeta and waterproof 210D polyester Oxford, respectively. The roof and walls of Snow Peaks’ Fubi tent is 150D polyester Oxford with waterproof and UV protection treatment. The Shield Roof, on the other hand, is 75D polyester taffeta with water-repellant and UV protection coating.

