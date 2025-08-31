Oassay’s FlexFlow addresses the common concerns with traditional water purifier bottles that clog, have a short lifespan, and limited functionality. Its versatile 3-in-1 hydration system adapts to any scenario or environment and offers modular flexibility.

Lab-tested advanced dual-stage filtration powered by NanoFlex Carbon and 0.1 μm micro-membrane ensures consistent pure and great-tasting water with every sip. It removes 99.99% of virus, bacteria, microplastics, and parasites, improves taste and reduces organic contaminants for long-lasting antibacterial protection.

The purification cartridge is in the spout fitted with a universal thread so it fits any standard 28mm bottles. A straw inserted to the spout also works in the absence of a bottle. Moreover, FlexFlow’s cartridge is detachable for easy backwash of 90% of collected debris or sediments. Simply attach to a water-filled bottle, tip the bottle and squeeze to flush out. This way, it extends the cartridge’s lifespan up to 100x more uses and for flow rate recovery.

This water purifier switches between three modes: Travel, Sports, and Camping. Travel mode lets you fit the spout to most 28mm bottles or connect to hoses or taps for safe hydration anywhere. Meanwhile, Sports mode pairs with OASSAY’s lightweight, food-grade silicone soft bottle for easy, on-the-go squeeze hydration and Camping mode has both spout and bottle plus either a food-grade & BPA-free cup or titanium cup for boiling, brewing, or cooking.

There’s no wait time on the filtration with the FlexFlow. Pure potable water flows instantly at 20ml/s for fast, smooth, and reliable hydration. Muddy puddles, moss-infested rainwater, or dump water come out clean and safe to drink every time.

