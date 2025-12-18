Madeiguincho built the Duna tiny house according to its user’s request, that it offers city apartment living in the wilderness. The studio delivered, building a residential solar-powered house equipped with modern amenities to make outdoor living comfortable.

The house is clad in timber inside and out and reflects the studio’s signature blend of minimalism and modern convenience. Built on a double-axle trailer, it spans just six meters long. But through thoughtful and careful organized design, it feels spacious, cozy, and inviting.

Duna opens via double glass doors that invite natural light and seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor views. Inside, the layout is practical and functional, and boasts Madeiguincho’s exceptional woodworking craftsmanship evident in every curve, joint, and surface.

The kitchen and living area dominate the ground floor and open outward through full-height double glass doors. This setup turns the surrounding landscape as an extension of the ground space to make it bright and feel expansive. The kitchen stretches along one side of the house and doubles as the central hub for activities, with a dedicated breakfast/dining bar that serves also as a workspace.

Duna tiny house has an induction cooktop, a hidden refrigerator, and generous prep space. A large folding window by the counter brings in fresh air and becomes a serving window for food and drinks to pass back and forth between the kitchen and the outdoor folding bar table.

Opposite the kitchen is a storage staircase that leads to the loft bedroom for two. The sleeping space has a window that slides open to a small balcony. Meanwhile, the bathroom is spectacular, designed with golden fixtures along rich wood. It has a shower, toilet, and vanity, and has a separate entrance so it doubles as a mudroom.

Images courtesy of Madeiguincho